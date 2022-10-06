Calligraphy workshop starts under SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :A calligraphy workshop started under the auspices of Youth Affairs and sports Department Punjab and Lahore Arts Council (LAC) in connection with the celebrations of Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul Lil Alameen (PBUH) in Alhamra Hall on Thursday.

Renowned teachers Irfan Ahmad Khan, Jamshed Qaiser and Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi are imparting training to young artists in the workshop. Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi also inspected the work of budding artists at the workshop.

A large number of female students of different colleges are taking part in the calligraphy workshop.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that the calligraphy workshop has been organised to celebrate Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul Lil Alameen (PBUH) in an appropriate way. "A large number of young artists are demonstrating their artistic abilities in this workshop.

Pakistan has a respectable status in the field of calligraphy. The calligraphic skills of Pakistan's Sadequain have been recognised all over the world," he added.

He urged the young artists to polish their calligraphic skills by learning from expert teachers.

Earlier, a Mehfil Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) was also organized at Alhamra hall in connection with the celebrations of Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul Lil Alameen (PBUH) under the auspices of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab and Lahore Arts Council (LAC). Member Provincial Assembly Sadia Sohail Rana also participated in Mehfil-e-Milad.

A large number of people participated in Mehfil-e-Milad. Top scholar Dr Pir Tariq Sharifzada also highlightedvarious aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in the ceremony.