UrduPoint.com

Calls To Make Vaccinations Mandatory In The Bundesliga

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 09:50 PM

Calls to make vaccinations mandatory in the Bundesliga

A senior German politician has called to make it mandatory for all professional footballers in Germany to be vaccinated as the country struggles to contain a ferocious fourth wave of Covid-19

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :A senior German politician has called to make it mandatory for all professional footballers in Germany to be vaccinated as the country struggles to contain a ferocious fourth wave of Covid-19.

"I'm in favour of compulsory vaccination for certain professional groups -- that's what we need," Bavarian state leader Markus Soeder told Bild tv.

"I think it would be a good signal if we discuss something like that for the football sector as well -- as a signal of unity between fans and players," he said.

Only fully vaccinated fans are allowed into football stadiums in Bavaria, while players only have to show a negative test result, Soeder said.

The weekly recorded incidence of the virus in Germany hit a new high on Tuesday, one day after surpassing 300 out of every 100,000 people, the first time it has crossed the threshold since the beginning of the pandemic.

The alarming figures are fuelled in part by sluggish vaccination rates.

Around 90 percent of footballers in Germany's top two leagues are fully vaccinated -- a much higher figure than the 67.6 national average.

But last month, Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich sparked debate about whether or not it should be mandatory for footballers to be vaccinated by admitting he had opted out for "personal concerns".

The Bayern Munich star was one of five players quarantined last week while on international duty with Germany after club team-mate Niklas Suele -- who is fully vaccinated -- tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, Kimmich, as well as Bayern team-mates Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting all left quarantine and took part in training.

Related Topics

Football German Germany TV All Top Bayern Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

New Defense Strategy Should Prepare EU for Border ..

New Defense Strategy Should Prepare EU for Border Crises - Borrell

6 minutes ago
 Medvedev edges Zverev in ATP Finals thriller

Medvedev edges Zverev in ATP Finals thriller

6 minutes ago
 QAT to launch week long protest movement against f ..

QAT to launch week long protest movement against feudal/Jirga system in Sindh fr ..

6 minutes ago
 Sweden Voices Support of Brussels' Proposal to Bui ..

Sweden Voices Support of Brussels' Proposal to Build Military Training Base in U ..

6 minutes ago
 DC for sale of agriculture fertilizer at fixed rat ..

DC for sale of agriculture fertilizer at fixed rate

9 minutes ago
 Top banking regulator urges climate rules for lend ..

Top banking regulator urges climate rules for lenders

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.