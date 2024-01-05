Open Menu

'Calm' Inzaghi Inspiring Inter Players To Great Heights

Muhammad Rameez Published January 05, 2024 | 07:27 PM

'Calm' Inzaghi inspiring Inter players to great heights

Inter Milan sitting atop the Serie A table is due in large part to coach Simone Inzaghi who has "a big heart" and has superb man management skills said playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Inter Milan sitting atop the Serie A table is due in large part to coach Simone Inzaghi who has "a big heart" and has superb man management skills said playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Turkish star will be at the heart of matters when Inter entertain struggling Verona on Saturday with the Milan club seeking to maintain their two point lead over Juventus.

Inzaghi will hope his older brother Filippo can help Inter and cause a mighty shock as his Salernitana side, who are bottom of the table, host Juventus on Sunday.

In hardly the best of omens, Salernitana were thrashed 6-1 by Juventus on Thursday in the Italian Cup.

Whatever Juventus do, though, is of little interest to Calhanoglu.

"I don't look at them, I only look at Inter and I don't even listen," said the 29-year-old, who joined Inter in 2021 on a free transfer from their bitter city rivals AC Milan.

Calhanoglu's confidence in Inzaghi -- who joined at the same time as he did -- is exemplified by him turning down a lucrative move to a Saudi club and signing a contract extension instead.

Inzaghi's personal qualities have sparked a positive response from the players.

Two successive Italian Cup trophies and a surprise run to last season's Champions League final -- losing 1-0 to Manchester City -- are testament to the 47-year-old's skills at motivating the personnel.

- 'Achieve a feat' -

"The way he speaks with the players and how he behaves with us, he always wants to win and gets angry when we slow down," said Calhanoglu of Inzaghi's greatest characteristic.

"Once the training session finishes, he has a big heart. He is very calm and we can talk about anything with him.

"He is also growing.

"You can't do everything in one year. We arrived at the club at the same moment and we are all growing on the pitch," added Calhanoglu, who has scored eight goals in 22 appearances in all competitions this season.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri refuses to talk about the title, focussing instead on a more humble target.

"We have to get to the top four, the next Champions League will be completely different," he said following the victory over Salernitana.

"We have to respect the opponents, otherwise it will be a mess."

Filippo Inzaghi -- who enjoyed a far more successful playing career than his younger brother but whose managerial career has been moderate by comparison -- is hopeful he can pick his players up for Sunday's clash.

Inzaghi will bring back his two 36-year-old veterans, former Argentina centre-back Federico Fazio and ex-Italy midfielder Antonio Candreva.

"On Sunday, two captains like Fazio and Candreva will return, they will give us strength," said Inzaghi.

"We couldn't ask them to play on Thursday and Sunday, they are too important for us.

"It's clear that if Juve gets the match right there's little that can be done but we will have the crowd behind us to push us to try to achieve a feat."

Fixtures (kick-offs GMT)

Friday (1945):

Bologna v Genoa

Saturday:

Inter Milan v Verona (1130), Frosinone v Monza (1400), Lecce v Cagliari (1700), Sassuolo v Fiorentina (1945)

Sunday:

Empoli v AC Milan (1130), Udinese v Lazio, Torino v Napoli (1400), Salernitana v Juventus (1700), AS Roma v Atalanta (1945)

Related Topics

Saudi Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Milan Man Same Lead Argentina Turkish Lira Sunday All From Best Top Manchester City Coach Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

US dollar declines further against Pakistani rupee ..

US dollar declines further against Pakistani rupee in interbank trading

4 minutes ago
 PRIAT project to reduce greenhouse gases

PRIAT project to reduce greenhouse gases

4 seconds ago
 Govt taking up issue of 'ghost article' with The E ..

Govt taking up issue of 'ghost article' with The Economist: Solangi

6 seconds ago
 7-day anti-polio campaign to start from Jan 8

7-day anti-polio campaign to start from Jan 8

7 seconds ago
 North Korea fires artillery shells near South Kore ..

North Korea fires artillery shells near South Korean islands

9 seconds ago
 Janhvi Kapoor reveals she became victim of deep fa ..

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she became victim of deep fake incident in childhood

31 minutes ago
Eurozone inflation rises in December

Eurozone inflation rises in December

26 minutes ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: HistoSonics

Press Release from Business Wire: HistoSonics

36 minutes ago
 US adds 216,000 jobs as hiring picks up, unemploym ..

US adds 216,000 jobs as hiring picks up, unemployment steady

36 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to improve cleanliness system, s ..

Steps being taken to improve cleanliness system, says Sec LG South

35 minutes ago
 Five including woman injured as car fell into rive ..

Five including woman injured as car fell into river

36 minutes ago
 Directive for accelerating construction work at me ..

Directive for accelerating construction work at mega projects

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports