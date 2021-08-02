UrduPoint.com

Camacho-Quinn Wins Olympic 100m Hurdles Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab 48 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:20 AM

Camacho-Quinn wins Olympic 100m hurdles gold

Tokyo, Aug 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Jasmine Camacho-Quinn swept to victory in the Olympic 100m hurdles on Monday, claiming a first ever track and field gold for Puerto Rico.

The 24-year-old -- who had set an Olympic record 12.26sec in the semi-finals -- surged home to claim her first major title in 12.37sec.

World record-holder Keni Harrison of the United States took silver in 12.52sec while Jamaica's Megan Tapper claimed bronze in 12.55sec.

Camacho-Quinn had got off to a smooth start, edging clear after 30 metres and never relinquishing the lead.

She clipped the penultimate barrier in an otherwise flawless display but it was not enough to stop her romping home for gold.

The defeat means Harrison's long wait for a major outdoor championship title will go on.

The American failed to qualify for the 2016 Olympics after suffering a shock loss in the trials, and then finished fourth at the world championships in London a year later.

In Doha in 2019, she settled for a silver medal at the world championships behind surprise winner Nia Ali.

Ali skipped the Olympics this year after having a third child with her partner, the Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse.

The field was further depleted by the absence of reigning Olympic champion Brianna McNeal.

McNeal was ruled out of the Olympics after being handed a five-year ban for "tampering within the results management process" after a missed drugs test in January 2020.

Related Topics

World Drugs London Doha Lead Jamaica United States January 2016 2019 2020 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze

Recent Stories

ICA, MoHAP roll out UAE&#039;s decision to grant g ..

ICA, MoHAP roll out UAE&#039;s decision to grant golden visas to resident doctor ..

11 hours ago
 Federal Youth Authority, Ministry of Presidential ..

Federal Youth Authority, Ministry of Presidential Affairs Scholarships Office si ..

11 hours ago
 Voting for UAE Pro League Awards to commence on Mo ..

Voting for UAE Pro League Awards to commence on Monday

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Moh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision

12 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign ..

Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign of 10 parks as part of joint r ..

12 hours ago
 Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.