Camavinga becomes youngest France international in 96 years

SaintDenis, France, Sept 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga became France's youngest international in 96 years as he replaced Ngolo Kante in the Nations League fixture against Croatia on Tuesday.

Angolan-born Camavinga, aged 17 years and nine months, is only surpassed by Julien Verbrugghe, aged 16 years and 10 months in 1906, and Maurice Gastiger, at 17 years and 4 months in 1914.

The Rennes playmaker beats the post-World War II record set in 1955 by Maryan Wisnieski, aged 18 years and two months, and current team-mate Kylian Mbappe who made his les Bleus debut in 2017 at 18 years and three months old.

In August, Camavinga said he planned to stay at the Breton club this season despite reported interest from Real Madrid.