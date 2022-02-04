Cameroon and Egypt go to extra time in Cup of Nations semi

Yaoundé, Feb 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Cameroon and Egypt went into extra time in their Africa Cup of Nations semi-final in Yaounde on Thursday as the game ended 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Michael Ngadeu and Samuel Oum Gouet both hit the woodwork for the host nation at the Olembe Stadium, while Egypt skipper Mohamed Salah was denied by Andre Onana after finding himself through with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz was shown a red card as the match went into stoppage time.

The winners will play Senegal in Sunday's final.