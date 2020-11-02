UrduPoint.com
Cameroon Legend Geremi Opposed To Africa Cup Matches In Europe

Faizan Hashmi 4 hours ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Johannesburg, Oct 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Cameroon football legend Geremi Njitap says African countries must not be allowed to stage Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Europe during the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been reports that Senegal and Guinea-Bissau were "discussing" moving back-to-back matches during November from Dakar and Bissau to Portugal.

Senegal had to postpone at the last minute this month a warm-up match when eight of the visiting Mauritania delegation tested positive for Covid-19.

However, that was the only friendly international in the continent during October to be cancelled while two in Portugal and one in Turkey involving African teams were called off due to coronavirus.

Africa Football Europe Turkey Bissau Dakar Portugal Senegal Cameroon Guinea-Bissau Mauritania October November From Coronavirus

More Stories From Sports

