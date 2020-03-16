Cameroon, Morocco to host African club finals

Cameroon and Morocco will host the finals of the CAF club competitions in May after the scrapping of the traditional two-leg title deciders, the organisers said Monday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Cameroon and Morocco will host the finals of the CAF club competitions in May after the scrapping of the traditional two-leg title deciders, the organisers said Monday.

The Cameroonian port city of Douala has been chosen to stage the Champions League final on Friday May 29 at the recently built 50,000-seat Japoma Stadium.

On Sunday May 24, the Confederation Cup final will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Moroccan capital Rabat.

Home-and-away finals were ditched by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) last year after the second leg of the Champions League final in Tunis was abandoned.

Wydad Casablanca, who were trailing 1-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate, walked off after 60 minutes because a malfunctioning VAR machine could not check a disallowed equaliser.

Cairo teams Al Ahly and Zamalek and Casablanca sides Raja and Wydad have reached the two-leg Champions League semi-finals, scheduled for May 1/2 and 8/9.

Moroccan sides Hassania Agadir and Renaissance Berkane, Guinean club Horoya and Egyptian outfit Pyramids are through to the Confederation Cup semi-finals on May 3 and 10.

With Agadir and Berkane drawn together, the winners will have the advantage of playing the final in their country.