Campbell stalks Manuel at swimming worlds after doping row

Gwangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Defending champion Simone Manuel set the pace in the women's 100 metres freestyle Thursday as normal service resumed at the swimming world championships after a doping storm threatened to spiral out of control.

As fallout lingered on two separate podium protests made by athletes after FINA doping testers alleged China's Sun Yang had destroyed blood samples, there was more drama as American Lilly King suffered a shock breaststroke disqualification in Gwangju.

A buzzing Cate Campbell posted the fourth fastest time in Gwangju the morning after her blistering anchor leg brought Australia gold in the 4x100m mixed medley relay and looks a serious threat to Manuel.

"I was definitely up pinging a little bit last night," Campbell told AFP after clocking 53.36 seconds.

"But I got enough sleep to get through this morning, so I'm happy with that. I'm really looking forward to a big nap today."Manuel, who tied for 2016 Olympic gold with Canada's Penny Oleksiak, topped the time sheets with a 53.10 heading into the evening's semi-finals.

But Campbell could have the American's number after chasing her down in Wednesday's mixed relay and Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom also lurks having set the second fastest time, just one hundredth slower than Manuel.