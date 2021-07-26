UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Campillo To Replace Rahm In Olympic Golf Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:25 PM

Campillo to replace Rahm in Olympic golf tournament

The Spanish Olympic Committee has confirmed that Jorge Campillo will be the last-minute substitute for John Rahm to represent Spain in the golf at the Tokyo Olympics

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The Spanish Olympic Committee has confirmed that Jorge Campillo will be the last-minute substitute for John Rahm to represent Spain in the golf at the Tokyo Olympics.

World No. 1 Rahm, who recently won the U.S. Open and finished third in the British Open, was one of Spain's clearest hopes for a medal in Tokyo but was forced to withdraw after a positive Covid test result in the third of three PCR tests he was obliged to take before traveling to Japan.

It is the second time COVID-19 has dashed Rahm's hopes of glory, given that his first positive test came when he was leading the Memorial Tournament in Ohio ahead of the final round of the competition.

35-year-old Campillo is currently ranked 199th in the world, and in a race against time to complete the necessary tests and fly to Tokyo before the first round of the golf on July 29.

Some controversy over Campillo's selection arises given that he stands behind Santiago Tarrio in the Olympic ranking.

Related Topics

World Santiago Tokyo Spain Japan July Olympics Race

Recent Stories

Empower awards AED133m construction contract for i ..

12 minutes ago

UAE will continue to support all global efforts to ..

12 minutes ago

Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for COVID-19

21 minutes ago

Osaka cruises as Djokovic resumes Olympic gold que ..

1 minute ago

'Hooked': Blind Japanese skateboarder going by fee ..

1 minute ago

ADU welcomes more than 50 high school students to ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.