UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Campos, Suh And Zanotti Share Lead At PGA Dominican Event

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 09:01 AM

Campos, Suh and Zanotti share lead at PGA Dominican event

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Puerto Rico's Rafael Campos, Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti and American Justin Suh shared the lead on seven-under par 137 after Friday's second round of the US PGA Corales Puntacana Championship.

Campos fired a bogey-free three-under 69 with a closing birdie while Suh had three birdies and an eagle in his last six holes to shoot 69 and Zanotti had a 68 in windy conditions at the event's namesake Dominican resort.

Campos birdied the par-3 second and par-5 seventh then birdied the last to top the leaderboard.

"I'm really happy with that last hole," Campos said. "It was really tough out there, especially that hole. The course is playing really tough with this wind.

"Bogey-free, I didn't realize that until after I finished.

I was just trying to grind through every shot and every hole because I was making it a lot harder than I really wanted." Campos usually enjoys playing in this Caribbean holiday paradise.

"I really do feel like I'm at home," Campos said. "This is my second home actually. My family has had a house here for 20 years and anytime I come out here, play, whenever I'm in vacation mode, I actually come here to the Dominican Republic." Zanotti birdied three of four par-5 holes and the same number of par-3s but stumbled with two early bogeys.

"It's really tough," he said. You have to be really patient because of the wind. I'm playing good."Suh, a back-nine starter, eagled the par-5 fourth and birdied the sixth, seventh and ninth to share the lead.

Related Topics

Campos Same Lead Eagle Paraguay Dominican Republic Family Event Share Top

Recent Stories

'Hard to See Them Drown': Texas Fisherman Sees Mig ..

8 hours ago

KP police directed to probe transgender's public a ..

8 hours ago

Rally in rebel-held Sanaa marks six years of Yemen ..

8 hours ago

UEFA to make Champions League reforms decision on ..

8 hours ago

Drug smugglers arrested, huge quantity of drugs, w ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.