Campos, Suh and Zanotti share lead at PGA Dominican event

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Puerto Rico's Rafael Campos, Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti and American Justin Suh shared the lead on seven-under par 137 after Friday's second round of the US PGA Corales Puntacana Championship.

Campos fired a bogey-free three-under 69 with a closing birdie while Suh had three birdies and an eagle in his last six holes to shoot 69 and Zanotti had a 68 in windy conditions at the event's namesake Dominican resort.

Campos birdied the par-3 second and par-5 seventh then birdied the last to top the leaderboard.

"I'm really happy with that last hole," Campos said. "It was really tough out there, especially that hole. The course is playing really tough with this wind.

"Bogey-free, I didn't realize that until after I finished.

I was just trying to grind through every shot and every hole because I was making it a lot harder than I really wanted." Campos usually enjoys playing in this Caribbean holiday paradise.

"I really do feel like I'm at home," Campos said. "This is my second home actually. My family has had a house here for 20 years and anytime I come out here, play, whenever I'm in vacation mode, I actually come here to the Dominican Republic." Zanotti birdied three of four par-5 holes and the same number of par-3s but stumbled with two early bogeys.

"It's really tough," he said. You have to be really patient because of the wind. I'm playing good."Suh, a back-nine starter, eagled the par-5 fourth and birdied the sixth, seventh and ninth to share the lead.