UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Beat Russia 5-0 In 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship Semifinals

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 07:00 AM

Canada Beat Russia 5-0 in 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship Semifinals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Canada beat Russia 5-0 in the 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship semifinals.

The Russian national team will compete for the bronze.

The game in Edmonton, Canada, ended 5-0 (3-0, 1-0, 1-0) in favor of the tournament host.

The goals for the Canadians were scored by Alex Newhoek (1st minute), Connor McMichael (11th), Cole Perfetti (16th), Braden Schneider (25th) and Dylan Cozens (59th).

Later the United States will play Finland in the second semifinal.

The final of the tournament and the game for the third place will take place Tuesday.

Related Topics

Hockey World Russia Canada Edmonton United States Finland Bronze

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Choose to Vaccinate&#039; ..

7 hours ago

Makeup examinations for school students to start o ..

7 hours ago

UN Urges Iran to Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrich ..

7 hours ago

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

7 hours ago

8 hours ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.