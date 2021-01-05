Canada Beat Russia 5-0 in 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship Semifinals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Canada beat Russia 5-0 in the 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship semifinals.

The Russian national team will compete for the bronze.

The game in Edmonton, Canada, ended 5-0 (3-0, 1-0, 1-0) in favor of the tournament host.

The goals for the Canadians were scored by Alex Newhoek (1st minute), Connor McMichael (11th), Cole Perfetti (16th), Braden Schneider (25th) and Dylan Cozens (59th).

Later the United States will play Finland in the second semifinal.

The final of the tournament and the game for the third place will take place Tuesday.