Yokohama, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Canada defeated Sweden 3-2 on penalties to win Olympic women's football gold for the first time following a 1-1 draw after extra time Friday in Yokohama.

Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe saved two spot-kicks in the shootout as Canada inflicted a second successive final defeat on Sweden, who took silver behind Germany in 2016.