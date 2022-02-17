Canada beat rivals the United States 3-2 to win women's Olympic hockey gold on Thursday, avenging an emotional loss in the final four years ago and capping a dominant run in Beijing

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Canada beat rivals the United States 3-2 to win women's Olympic hockey gold on Thursday, avenging an emotional loss in the final four years ago and capping a dominant run in Beijing.

Canada led 3-0 in the second period and held on to win, despite being out-shot in the game 40-21, to collect the country's fifth Olympic gold.