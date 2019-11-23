UrduPoint.com
Canada Beats Russia 2-1 In Davis Cup To Reach Finals

Sat 23rd November 2019 | 10:15 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The Russian men's tennis team lost to the Canadian team in a semifinal match of the 2019 Davis Cup in Madrid on Saturday.

After single matches, the score was 1-1. Russia's Andrey Rublev defeated Canada's Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-4, while Karen Khachanov went down to Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-4, 4-6.

In the decisive doubles match, the Russian duo lost to Pospisil and Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5-7).

The game lasted for two hours and six minutes.

Teams from Spain and the United Kingdom will play in the second semifinal. The winning team will face Canada in the final match.

The Davis Cup finals are taking place at La Caja Magica stadium in Madrid from November 18-24. After the format of the competition was changed for the 2019 edition, the finals feature 18 teams, which compete in six groups of three. Group winners and the two best runners-up advance to the play-offs.

More Stories From Sports

