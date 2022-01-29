UrduPoint.com

Canada Has Five Covid Cases In Winter Olympics Team

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 29, 2022 | 01:04 PM

Canada has five Covid cases in Winter Olympics team

Canada said five members of its Winter Olympics delegation in Beijing have tested positive for Covid-19

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Canada said five members of its Winter Olympics delegation in Beijing have tested positive for Covid-19.

The winter sports powerhouse has not said whether those concerned are athletes, support staff or officials.

"Currently five out of the 246 members of the Team Canada delegation in Beijing are in Covid-19 protocols," the Canadian Olympic Committee said in a statement released late Friday.

"Part of our strategy was to arrive early to allow time for confirmation testing and, if necessary, the Medical Expert Panel process to unfold," it added.

Under the International Olympic Committee's rules, the positive cases are removed from the team and placed in quarantine.

Brian McCloskey, chair of the IOC's Medical Expert Panel, told a news conference in Beijing that the cases were not surprising.

"We expect the prevalence in Canadian athletes to be equal to the prevalence in the Canadian population at present, which is quite high," he said.

Canada is battling a sharp rise in Covid cases and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently in isolation after being exposed to the virus.

The Beijing Winter Olympics, which open on Friday, are taking place in a strict "closed loop" system to ensure competitors, officials and members of the media remain separate from the Chinese population.

A total of 23 positive Covid cases have been identified from 5,092 tests carried out on athletes or members of team delegations since January 26, according to figures from the local organisers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports China Canada Beijing Justin Trudeau January Olympics International Olympic Committee Media From

Recent Stories

China Media Group releases multilingual song for B ..

China Media Group releases multilingual song for Beijing Winter Olympic

1 minute ago
 US Economy Loses $240 Bln in 2021 Due To Microchip ..

US Economy Loses $240 Bln in 2021 Due To Microchip Shortage - Reports

1 minute ago
 Covid-19 claims 27 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 27 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

40 minutes ago
 26 corona patients under treatment in KTH: Spokesm ..

26 corona patients under treatment in KTH: Spokesman

11 minutes ago
 Travelogue unveiling ceremony held at PAL

Travelogue unveiling ceremony held at PAL

12 minutes ago
 PIA lauded for ensuring Covid-19 prevention arrang ..

PIA lauded for ensuring Covid-19 prevention arrangements

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>