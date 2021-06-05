UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Hockey Team Defeats US Opponents, Enters Final Tour Of World Championship

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 07:40 PM

Canada Hockey Team Defeats US Opponents, Enters Final Tour of World Championship

The Canadian national hockey team on Saturday bested the team from the United States and became the first to enter the final tour of the ice hockey world championship in Riga

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) The Canadian national hockey team on Saturday bested the team from the United States and became the first to enter the final tour of the ice hockey world championship in Riga.

The Canadians won the semifinal game with a 4:2 score.

The scorers on the Canadian side were Andrew Mangiapane, who scored twice, Brandon Pirri and Justin Danforth. The US team had Colin Blackwell and Alexander Chmelevski scoring.

The second finalist will be determined later in the day in the game between Finland and Germany. The final game will take place on Sunday.

Related Topics

Hockey World Germany Brandon Riga United States Finland Sunday From

Recent Stories

Polish Defense Ministry Refutes Reports on Russian ..

1 minute ago

Residents asked to adopt COVID-19 SOPs forever

1 minute ago

Stakeholders demand increase in higher education b ..

1 minute ago

COVID positivity ratio continues to fall steadily: ..

1 minute ago

Three drug-peddlers arrested

5 minutes ago

Musetti, 19, makes French Open last 16 on Grand Sl ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.