Canada Hockey Team Defeats US Opponents, Enters Final Tour of World Championship

The Canadian national hockey team on Saturday bested the team from the United States and became the first to enter the final tour of the ice hockey world championship in Riga

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) The Canadian national hockey team on Saturday bested the team from the United States and became the first to enter the final tour of the ice hockey world championship in Riga.

The Canadians won the semifinal game with a 4:2 score.

The scorers on the Canadian side were Andrew Mangiapane, who scored twice, Brandon Pirri and Justin Danforth. The US team had Colin Blackwell and Alexander Chmelevski scoring.

The second finalist will be determined later in the day in the game between Finland and Germany. The final game will take place on Sunday.