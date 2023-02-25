Canada Imposes Sanctions Against Soviet Hockey Star Vladislav Tretiak - Foreign Ministry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Canada has imposed sanctions against Soviet Union national hockey star Vladislav Tretiak, a notice on the Foreign Ministry's website showed on Friday.

Tretiak, who is considered to be among the greatest goaltenders in the history of ice hockey, was listed among 129 individuals and 63 entities that Canada targeted in its latest round of sanctions against Russia, alongside deputy prime ministers, members of the Russian Parliament Lower House and others.