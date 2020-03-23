UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Pulls Out Of Olympics, Japan Says Delay May Be 'inevitable'

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 12:06 PM

Canada pulls out of Olympics, Japan says delay may be 'inevitable'

Canada pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus fears as Japan's prime minister Monday admitted a delay may be "inevitable" and the International Olympic Committee said a decision should come within weeks

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Canada pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus fears as Japan's prime minister Monday admitted a delay may be "inevitable" and the International Olympic Committee said a decision should come within weeks.

Australia also told its athletes to prepare for a Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as expectations grew that the Games -- scheduled to start on July 24 -- would be postponed as the virus crisis convulses the globe.

Japanese and Olympic officials had stuck resolutely to the line that the Summer Games will go ahead on time, but criticism from athletes and sports bodies has swelled to a crescendo in recent days.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament that Japan was still committed to a "complete" Games, but added: "If that becomes difficult, in light of considering athletes first, it may become inevitable that we make a decision to postpone." It was the second major concession in a matter of hours after the IOC said "the scenario of postponement" was one of the options under consideration, with a final decision due within four weeks.

"Human lives take precedence over everything, including the staging of the Games," IOC president Thomas Bach wrote in an open letter to athletes after emergency talks.

"Cancellation would not solve any problem and would help nobody," Bach added. "Therefore it is not on our agenda." - 'Not solely about athlete health' - Athletes and sports bodies have become increasingly vocal after restrictions imposed because of COVID-19 trashed competition schedules and often made training impossible -- and risky.

Canada highlighted the dangers to the broader community as they became the first team to withdraw from the Olympics and Paralympics, urging a year's postponement.

"This is not solely about athlete health -- it is about public health," the Canadian Olympic Committee said.

"With COVID-19 and the associated risks, it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games." Canada's pull-out came despite the IOC promising to hold "detailed discussions" on the "worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including the scenario of postponement", with a decision expected "within the next four weeks".

Even this timetable was criticised, with Britain's world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith calling it "irresponsible".

"So wait... does this mean that athletes face up to another FOUR weeks of finding ways to fit in training -- whilst potentially putting ourselves, coaches, support staff and loved ones at risk just to find out they were going to be postponed anyway," she tweeted.

"So irresponsible," added Asher-Smith. "I was really hoping to hear an announcement that they'd postponed it to 2021 this week." - Crowds flock for flame - The IOC is responsible for making any final decision on the Games, and has come under increasing pressure as the coronavirus emergency grows, with more than 14,400 deaths worldwide, according to an AFP tally.

It warned that the logistics of postponing the Games were extremely complicated, with venues potentially unavailable, millions of hotel nights already booked and a packed international sports Calendar.

However, Australian Olympic officials said "it's clear" that the Tokyo Games can't go ahead as scheduled and told its athletes to prepare for a year's postponement.

"Our athletes have been magnificent in their positive attitude to training and preparing, but the stress and uncertainty has been extremely challenging for them," said Australian chef de mission Ian Chesterman.

US track legend Carl Lewis had earlier became just the latest prominent call for a delay, following similar demands from the American, French and Spanish athletics associations.

The virus has already had an impact on the Games, with qualifiers cancelled and events to celebrate the Olympic torch arrival and relay scaled back.

Despite the measures, more than 50,000 people flocked to a cauldron displaying the flame in northeastern Japan, raising fears about whether the relay can be held safely.

Some waited in a 500-metre (yard) queue for several hours, Japanese media said.

"I queued for three hours but watching the Olympic flame was greatly encouraging," a 70-year-old woman told public broadcaster NHK.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Sports Parliament Canada Hotel Tokyo Japan Dina May July Women Olympics International Olympic Committee Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Catch us live on TECNO Camon 15 launch event

5 minutes ago

Police take seven people into custody for violatin ..

5 minutes ago

Airbus cancels 2019 dividend, 2020 forecasts due t ..

4 minutes ago

Prison riot kills 23 in Colombia as Chile enforces ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai's vast malls to close under UAE plan to curb ..

2 minutes ago

French health workers to get free rail travel

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.