ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) Canada beat the US 1-0 in women's football on Monday to play the gold medal match in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming scored the winning goal in the 74th minute on a penalty kick.

The Canadian national team will face Sweden or Australia for the gold medal on Friday.