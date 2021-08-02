Canada Stun US In Women's Football To Make Olympic Final
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:12 PM
ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) Canada beat the US 1-0 in women's football on Monday to play the gold medal match in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming scored the winning goal in the 74th minute on a penalty kick.
The Canadian national team will face Sweden or Australia for the gold medal on Friday.