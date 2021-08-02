UrduPoint.com

Canada Stun US In Women's Football To Make Olympic Final

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:12 PM

Canada stun US in women's football to make Olympic final

Canada beat the US 1-0 in women's football on Monday to play the gold medal match in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) Canada beat the US 1-0 in women's football on Monday to play the gold medal match in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming scored the winning goal in the 74th minute on a penalty kick.

The Canadian national team will face Sweden or Australia for the gold medal on Friday.

