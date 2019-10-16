UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Stun US With First Win In 34 Years

Muhammad Rameez 36 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 08:20 AM

Canada stun US with first win in 34 years

Toronto, Canada, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Canada defeated the United States for the first time in 34 years Tuesday after goals from Alphonso Davies and Lucas Cavallini delivered a stunning CONCACAF Nations League upset.

Bayern Munich teenager Davies pounced in the 63rd minute before Cavallini blasted home deep into stoppage time to seal a deserved 2-0 victory for the Canadians, who had not beaten the US since 1985.

The result deepens the gloom surrounding the United States national team, which has been in a protracted slump since its shock failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The questions will now pile up for US coach Gregg Berhalter, who has struggled to build a coherent squad and tactics since taking over at the start of the year.

The Americans were second best all over the pitch on Tuesday at Toronto FC's BMO Field against a Canadian side who looked sharper from the outset.

The miserable US performance was embodied by the form of Chelsea's Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic, who is struggling to make an impression in the Premier League, was substituted on the hour mark shortly after squandering a gilt-edged chance to give the USA the lead.

The Chelsea forward was by no means alone however, with Josh Sargent and Weston McKennie also struggling to forge much in the way of goalscoring opportunities.

The Canadian breakthrough came midway through the second half.

US veteran Michael Bradley coughed up possession cheaply in midfield and Canada swarmed forward.

Another poor clearance from US centre-back Tim Ream saw the ball end up with Scott Arfield, whose low cross was met by Davies who tapped in from close range.

The US struggled to get back in the game thereafter, and Canada might have doubled their lead only for Junior Hoilett to be denied by a superb save from Fortuna Dusseldorf's Zack Steffen.

But the final hammer blow came in time added on when Mexico-based forward Lucas Cavallini latched on to a lofted pass from Jonathan Osorio to volley home.

Related Topics

USA World Poor Canada Osorio Toronto Munich Lead United States 2018 Christian All From Best Chelsea Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Economy would have gone bankrupt without Prime Min ..

8 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Charitable and Humanitarian Found ..

8 hours ago

SEWA discusses securing cables with Korean delegat ..

9 hours ago

Man held with 2kg hashish in Multan

9 hours ago

AJK President condemns Indian firing at LoC

9 hours ago

467 drug peddlers held outside educational institu ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.