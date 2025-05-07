Canada to host 2026 World Squash Jr C’ships

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Canada will welcome the global squash community from July 20 to 31, 2026 as the official host of the World Squash Junior Championships.

This annual international event featuring the world’s top junior athletes will be held at the Mark Sachvie Squash Center at White Oaks Resort and Spa in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, and will be supported by the brand-new Jack Aylott Center at Ridley College, said a press release.

“Squash Canada is honored to be selected as the host of the 2026 World Squash Junior Championships,” said Jamie Nicholls, Squash Canada Chief Executive Officer.

“On behalf of Squash Canada and our event partners, we look forward to welcoming the global community to Canada for a celebration of the future of our sport. We thank World Squash for awarding us this prestigious event at such an important time. With our Olympic era upon us, squash has the wind at its sails, and we intend to build on that momentum with a truly memorable World Junior Championships.”

White Oaks, a Canada Select Five Star and CAA Four Diamond resort, boasts three restaurants, a renowned spa, a multi-storey fitness centre and racquet club. It will also showcase the all-glass Jonathon Power Court throughout the event.

Complimenting the Primary venue will be Ridley College’s brand-new Jack Aylott Center which features four stunning glass-back courts, plus the three-wall glass exhibition Caldwell Court. White Oaks last hosted the 2014 Women’s World Team Championships and is the standing venue for the annual Canadian Junior Open held in December.

The 2026 Championships will present a full slate of elite junior competition, featuring both the Junior Men’s and Women’s Individual Championships as well as the Junior Men’s and Women’s Team Championships. With over 200 of the world's top-performing Under-19 athletes expected to compete and delegations from all five Continental Federations, the championship will be a vibrant showcase of emerging international squash talent.

World Squash Chief Executive Officer William Louis-Marie said, “World Squash is thrilled to partner with Squash Canada for the 2026 World Squash Junior Championships. Canada has a rich history in squash, and we are confident that their passion and expertise will create an outstanding experience for athletes and fans alike.

This event will be a wonderful celebration of junior squash, and we are eager to collaborate with Squash Canada to ensure its success.

Canada will host the World Squash Junior Championships for the first time since the early 1980s, when Calgary staged the junior men’s event in 1984 and Ottawa held the inaugural junior women’s championship in 1981. The return of world juniors to Canadian soil follows a historic podium finish for Canada’s junior women’s team at the 2024 World Junior Championships in Houston, where the squad (Hermione Cao, Ocean Ma, Spring Ma and Maria Min) earned a bronze medal.

The event will also tie in historic junior men’s finishes as Nicholas Sachvie, a member of the 2010 bronze medal team, will serve as tournament co-chair alongside Matt Easingwood.

“White Oaks is honored to host the 2026 World Junior Championships and looks forward to welcoming the global squash community to our facility,” said Nicholas Sachvie. “This event holds a special place on the squash Calendar and has served as a proving ground for the best squash players on the planet for over 40 years. We look forward to seeing the next wave of talent make their mark on the history of the sport.”

As Squash Canada and the squash world continue to prepare for our Olympic era, the 2026 World Squash Junior Championships will continue to serve as a launching pad for the future of the sport and its incredible athletes.