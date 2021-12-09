Canada Will Not Send Diplomatic Representation to China Olympics - Trudeau

Canada will not send diplomatic representation to the 2022 Winter Olympic games in Beijing due to concerns of human rights violation in China, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Canada will not send diplomatic representation to the 2022 Winter Olympic games in Beijing due to concerns of human rights violation in China, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"We are extremely concerned about the repeated human rights violations by the Chinese government, that is why we are announcing today that we will not be sending any diplomatic representation to the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic games this winter," Trudeau said during a press conference.