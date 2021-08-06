Canada won the women's Olympic football tournament final against Sweden in a penalty shootout after the game ended in a 1:1 draw on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Canada won the women's Olympic football tournament final against Sweden in a penalty shootout after the game ended in a 1:1 draw on Friday.

On Thursday, the United States won 4-3 against Australia in the bronze medal match.