Canada's Camryn Rogers Wins Women's Olympic Hammer Throw Gold

Muhammad Rameez Published August 07, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) World champion Camryn Rogers made it a Canadian clean sweep of the Paris Olympics hammer throw golds when she won the women's competition on Tuesday.

Rogers threw a best of 76.

97 metres for victory, just 48 hours after teammate and fellow world champ Ethan Katzberg won the men's hammer.

US champion Annette Echikunwoke claimed silver with 75.48m, while China's Jie Zhao took bronze (75.48).

Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk, 38, the only woman in history to win three Olympic titles in a single athletics discipline, finished fourth with a season's best of 74.23m.

