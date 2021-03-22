UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Fernandez Wins First WTA Title In Monterrey

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:20 AM

Canada's Fernandez wins first WTA title in Monterrey

Monterrey, Mexico, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez captured her first WTA singles title on Sunday, sweeping past qualifier Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 6-4 in the final at Monterrey, Mexico.

Fernandez, 18, didn't drop a set all week on the way to her maiden title, needing just an hour and a half to get past Switzerland's Golubic in their first career meeting.

Fernandez, the youngest player in the main draw, converted four of six break chances in the match while fending off four of five break points she faced.

Golubic, ranked 102nd in the world -- 14 places behind No. 88 Fernandez -- recovered an early break in the second set, but Fernandez broke again late and served out the match with aplomb.

"When I was seeing everybody going to the court, the trophies and then I sat down, I took a few deep breaths and then I realized that I won," Fernandez said, adding that it was "a little sad" that her family couldn't be with her to celebrate at the event.

"I just tried to think of it as another match," she added. "I just wanted to focus on my game, on executing the game plan my coaches were telling me, execute my practices and I think today was one of those days where my balls went in when it mattered the most and I'm just very happy with it and I'm happy that I was able to stay in the present moment and not wander to the future or stay in the past points."

Related Topics

World Monterrey Switzerland Mexico Sunday Family Event All Court Sad

Recent Stories

Ministry targets 40 per cent efficiency in energy ..

7 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &quot;Role ..

9 hours ago

Poetry a foundation of UAE’s heritage: Major Gen ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Sports Council, international cycling federa ..

11 hours ago

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 35% a ..

11 hours ago

MoI wins ‘Award of Best Field Information and Op ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.