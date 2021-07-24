UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Hadwin Cruises To 65 To Take Share Of Lead At 3M Open

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 09:00 AM

Canada's Hadwin cruises to 65 to take share of lead at 3M Open

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Adam Hadwin fired a bogey-free 65 at the PGA Tour's 3M Open on Friday, to grab a share of the second round lead with Ryan Armour.

The 33-year-old Canadian has only one bogey through the first two rounds to reach a 10-under 132 total at the Twin Cities course in Blaine, Minnesota.

"I drove it really well today," Hadwin said. "Wasn't in any trouble, hit a lot of good quality iron shots. Again, fat sides of the hole, I gave myself opportunities. My speed control's been really good. It's been as stress-free a 65 as you're going to have." Hadwin, who played his final three holes in even par, has been relying on his precision putting and solid iron play.

Bo Hoag (66), Chez Reavie (67), Jhonatton Vegas (69) and Roger Sloan (69) were all a shot back.

Eleven players finished their first rounds Friday morning after a weather delay Thursday halted the action early.

With more poor weather expected this weekend, organizers decided to go with threesomes off split tees Saturday.

Hadwin has dropped to 120th in FedEx Cup standings after missing the cut in his last three tournaments.

"The biggest thing this week is I've just been a little bit more committed to the process and less on the outcome," Hadwin said.

Armour, who birdied five of his final eight holes in the second round, is coming off a fifth-place finish at last week's Barbasol Championship.

"I'm trying," said Armour, whose only win was at the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship.

"You've got to go out and get it done and we're just trying our hardest right now."Second-ranked Dustin Johnson made bogey on 18th and missed the cut. He shot 72 to finish at even par. The cut was two-under.

Related Topics

Weather Poor Split Lead Dustin Johnson 2018 All Share Fat

Recent Stories

Al Matrooshi bears UAE flag In Tokyo Olympics open ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

13 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

14 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

16 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

16 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.