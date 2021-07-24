Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Adam Hadwin fired a bogey-free 65 at the PGA Tour's 3M Open on Friday, to grab a share of the second round lead with Ryan Armour.

The 33-year-old Canadian has only one bogey through the first two rounds to reach a 10-under 132 total at the Twin Cities course in Blaine, Minnesota.

"I drove it really well today," Hadwin said. "Wasn't in any trouble, hit a lot of good quality iron shots. Again, fat sides of the hole, I gave myself opportunities. My speed control's been really good. It's been as stress-free a 65 as you're going to have." Hadwin, who played his final three holes in even par, has been relying on his precision putting and solid iron play.

Bo Hoag (66), Chez Reavie (67), Jhonatton Vegas (69) and Roger Sloan (69) were all a shot back.

Eleven players finished their first rounds Friday morning after a weather delay Thursday halted the action early.

With more poor weather expected this weekend, organizers decided to go with threesomes off split tees Saturday.

Hadwin has dropped to 120th in FedEx Cup standings after missing the cut in his last three tournaments.

"The biggest thing this week is I've just been a little bit more committed to the process and less on the outcome," Hadwin said.

Armour, who birdied five of his final eight holes in the second round, is coming off a fifth-place finish at last week's Barbasol Championship.

"I'm trying," said Armour, whose only win was at the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship.

"You've got to go out and get it done and we're just trying our hardest right now."Second-ranked Dustin Johnson made bogey on 18th and missed the cut. He shot 72 to finish at even par. The cut was two-under.