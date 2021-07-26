Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Canada's Maggie MacNeil powered to the women's 100m butterfly gold medal in the third fastest time ever Monday to unseat Swedish defending champion and world record holder Sarah Sjostrom.

MacNeil delivered a stunning burst of speed over the final 50m to touch in 55.59 secs and edge China's Zhang Yufei into second and Australia's Emma McKeon who took the bronze.

Sjostrom finished seventh, well off the pace.