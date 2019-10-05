Los Angeles, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Canada's Alena Sharp charged up the leaderboard with five birdies and an eagle in a six-under par 65 on Friday to join a three-way tie for the lead in the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic.

Only a bogey at the 18th hole of the par-71 Old American Golf Club course in The Colony, Texas, prevented Sharp from holding the outright halfway lead.

Instead she joined Americans Brittany Altomare and Cheyenne Knight on nine-under 133.

The top trio -- all seeking a first LPGA title -- were one stroke in front of overnight leader Stephanie Meadow, who followed up a first-round 63 with an even par 71 to stand alone in fourth on 134.

Altomare teed off on 10 and her five birdies in a five-under 66 included three in a row at the second, third and fourth.

Knight had six birdies and two bogeys in her 67.

She was five-under on the front nine thanks to birdies at the second and fourth, an eagle at the sixth and another birdie at the seventh. Birdies at 12 and 17 boosted her to the outright lead before she gave a shot back at the last.

Americans Jaye Marie Green and Katherine Perry posted three-under 68s and were tied for fifth on 135.

Thai star Ariya Jutanugarn signed for a second straight 68 to head a group on 136 that also included England's Georgia Hall, Taiwan's Hsu Wei-ling, Sweden's Caroline Hedwall and American Jane Park.

Ariya, a 10-time winner on the LPGA tour, is trying to bounce back from a missed cut last week in Indianapolis, which ended her streak of 56 LPGA starts without missing the cut.