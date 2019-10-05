UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Sharp Shares LPGA Lead In Texas With Altomare, Knight

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 08:30 AM

Canada's Sharp shares LPGA lead in Texas with Altomare, Knight

Los Angeles, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Canada's Alena Sharp charged up the leaderboard with five birdies and an eagle in a six-under par 65 on Friday to join a three-way tie for the lead in the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic.

Only a bogey at the 18th hole of the par-71 Old American Golf Club course in The Colony, Texas, prevented Sharp from holding the outright halfway lead.

Instead she joined Americans Brittany Altomare and Cheyenne Knight on nine-under 133.

The top trio -- all seeking a first LPGA title -- were one stroke in front of overnight leader Stephanie Meadow, who followed up a first-round 63 with an even par 71 to stand alone in fourth on 134.

Altomare teed off on 10 and her five birdies in a five-under 66 included three in a row at the second, third and fourth.

Knight had six birdies and two bogeys in her 67.

She was five-under on the front nine thanks to birdies at the second and fourth, an eagle at the sixth and another birdie at the seventh. Birdies at 12 and 17 boosted her to the outright lead before she gave a shot back at the last.

Americans Jaye Marie Green and Katherine Perry posted three-under 68s and were tied for fifth on 135.

Thai star Ariya Jutanugarn signed for a second straight 68 to head a group on 136 that also included England's Georgia Hall, Taiwan's Hsu Wei-ling, Sweden's Caroline Hedwall and American Jane Park.

Ariya, a 10-time winner on the LPGA tour, is trying to bounce back from a missed cut last week in Indianapolis, which ended her streak of 56 LPGA starts without missing the cut.

Related Topics

Katherine Lead Eagle Indianapolis Cheyenne Georgia Sweden All From Top

Recent Stories

No issue looms larger on global stage than trade: ..

9 hours ago

Golf: Spanish Open scores

8 hours ago

Punjab Food Authority to start sampling of beverag ..

8 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment launches crackdown a ..

8 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad for gearing up anti- ..

8 hours ago

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Surab

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.