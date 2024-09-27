Canadian cricketers defeat Oman by five wickets in ICC World Cup Cricket League 2

TORONTO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Canada stunned Oman by 5 wickets when Pargat Singh smashed an elegant knock of 83 runs off 95 balls besides taking two wickets off 22 runs in the third ICC World League-2 played at Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City here.

Canada secured two wins each against Oman and Nepal while Oman had a win and a draw match against Nepal while Nepal lost all the matches apart from a draw due to heavy. Canada chased the target after deciding to field first when Oman while batting scored 198 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the allotted 50 overs match including seven extras on a run rate of 3.96 runs only. Canada responded well by chasing the target for the loss of five wickets with 27 balls remaining and thanks to Pargat Singh who smashed away all the Oman bowlers toward the rope,

Canada succeeded in taking the early wicket of Jatinder Singh who was run out on 7, facing only 16 balls, followed by the two stars batsman Kashyap Prajapati and Aqib Ilyas who added a 111 runs partnership for the second wicket with Kashyap hitting an elegant knock of 62 runs of 100 balls with three boundaries and Aqib Ilyas made another vital 61 runs off 98 balls with four boundaries and two sixes.

After the fall of both Kashyab Prajapati and Aqib Ilyas, none of the Oman batsman could stand in front of excellent Canadian bowlers, apart from Shakeel Ahmad who made 29 runs off 25 balls with one boundary and two sixes and Mehran Khan made 12 runs off 13 balls with one towering six on the long-on boundary.

Thus Oman made 198 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the 50-over match. Kaleem Sana took two wickets for 30 runs in his 10 overs spell, Pargat Singh claimed two wickets for 22 runs, Saad Bin Zafar, Harsh Thaker took one wicket each.

In reply to 198 runs target in 50 overs, Canada, playing at the home ground, chased the target in 45.3 overs for the loss of five wickets with openers Navneet Dhaliwal (25) off 61 balls with two boundaries and Aaron Johnson added 31 runs off 27 balls with two boundaries and three sixes.

After the openers Pargat Sindh smashed a cracking knock of 83 runs off 95 balls with nine boundaries and one six, Shreyas Movva made 36 not out off 60 balls with one boundary. Thus Canada reached the target in the 54.3 overs for the loss of five wickets and made 199 runs including 10 runs extra.

For Oman Ayaan Khan claimed two wickets for 21 runs in his seven overs spells, Shakeel, Zeeshan and Aqib Ilyas took one wicket each.

Canada takes the next step on the long qualifying road to 2027 cricket World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe and having won its way into the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 with the Canadian men are one of eight teams that will each play 36 one-day internationals spread across nine triangular series through December 2026.

This week, the 19th-ranked Canadians host No. 16 Nepal and No. 17 Oman in King City, Ontario., in their third tri-series. Canada is bidding to make the expanded 14-team World Cup field that will feature two of the three co-hosts, South Africa and Zimbabwe, plus eight of the other 10 top-ranked teams in the ICC's one-day international rankings.

Canada is also looking to secure one of the four remaining berths in the field via the World League, which offers two qualifying pathways.

The Canadian men (4-4-0) currently sit third in the standings behind the 14th-ranked Netherlands (6-2-0) and No. 11 Scotland (4-2-0 with on no-result). Oman (1-2-0 with one no-result) is sixth and Nepal (1-3-0) seventh, both having played fewer matches.

The top four teams go through to a World Cup qualifier, a 10-country event made up of the two bottom-ranked full members in the ODI rankings (other than South Africa and/or Zimbabwe plus the top four teams from a World Cup Qualifier Playoff.

The World Cup Qualifier Playoff features the bottom four World League 2 teams and four teams from the third-tier Challenge League. The top four advance to the World Cup qualifier.

The top four teams in the qualifier advance to the World Cup. Canada has not taken part in the 50-over World Cup since 2011, failing to qualify for the last three editions. The Canadian men also played in the 1979, 2003 and 2007 tournaments, failing to get past the group stage in all four tournament appearances.

The Canadian men qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup for the first time this summer, recording a historic win over Ireland but failing to advance out of the group stage of the 20-over tournament co-hosted by the USA and West Indies.

SCOREBOARD

OMAN (50 overs maximum) Batting

Kashyap Prajapati c †Movva b Kaleem Sana 52 100 3 0 52.00

Jatinder Singh run out (Kirton/†Movva) 7 16 1 0 43.75

Aqib Ilyas (c) c Thaker b Kaleem Sana 61 98 4 2 62.24

Shoaib Khan c Kaleem Sana b Saad Bin Zafar 9 7 0 1 128.57

Zeeshan Maqsood run out (Kirton/Pargat Singh) 3 8 0 0 37.50

Pratik Athavale † c Kirton b Thaker 7 18 0 0 38.88

Ayaan Khan c Dhaliwal b Pargat Singh 1 10 0 0 10.00

Mehran Khan c sub (Akhil) b Pargat Singh 12 13 0 1 92.30

Fayyaz Butt not out 3 5 0 0 60.00

Shakeel Ahmed not out 29 25 1 2 116.00

Extras: (b 2, lb 5, w 7) 14

Total: 50 Ov (RR: 3.96) 198/8

Did not bat:

Kaleemullah

Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Jatinder Singh, 5.5 ov), 2-128 (Kashyap Prajapati, 34.5 ov), 3-140 (Aqib Ilyas, 36.3 ov), 4-142 (Shoaib Khan, 37.3 ov), 5-144 (Zeeshan Maqsood, 39.1 ov), 6-150 (Ayaan Khan, 41.5 ov), 7-158 (Pratik Athavale, 44.4 ov), 8-164 (Mehran Khan, 45.2 ov)

Bowling:

Kaleem Sana 10 2 30 2

Dilon Heyliger 1 0 9 0

Parveen Kumar 10 3 28 0

Gurbaz Bajwa 6.1 0 35 0

Saad Bin Zafar 10 1 39 1

Harsh Thaker 7.5 0 28 1

Pargat Singh 5 0 22 2

CANADA (Total: 199 runs from 50 ovs)

Batting:

Navneet Dhaliwal b Zeeshan Maqsood 25 61 2 0 40.98

Aaron Johnson c Jatinder b Shakeel 31 27 2 3 114.81

Pargat Singh b Ayaan Khan 83 95 9 1 87.36

Harsh lbw b Ayaan Khan 10 26 1 0 38.46

Nicholas Kirton (c) c Kaleem b Aqib 4 5 1 0 80.00

Shreyas Movva † not out 36 60 1 0 60.00

Saad Bin Zafar not out 0 0 0 0

Extras: (lb 3, nb 1, w 6) 10

Total: 45.3 Ov (RR: 4.37) 199/5

Did not bat:

Kaleem Sana,

Dilon Heyliger,

Parveen Kumar,

Gurbaz Bajwa

Fall of wickets: 1-38 (Aaron Johnson, 8.2 ov), 2-66 (Navneet Dhaliwal, 16.4 ov), 3-97 (Harsh Thaker, 23.3 ov), 4-102 (Nicholas Kirton, 24.3 ov), 5-195 (Pargat Singh, 44.6 ov)

Bowling:

Shakeel 7 1 26 1

Kaleemullah 7 2 23 0

Fayyaz Butt 8.3 0 56 0

Zeeshan 10 0 32 1

Ayaan Khan 7 1 21 2

Aqib Ilyas 5 0 27 1

Mehran Khan 1 0 11 0

Canada won by 5 wickets (with 27 balls remaining)

Player of The Match

Pargat Singh, CAN 83 (95) & 2/22

