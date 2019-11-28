UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Latifi To Drive For Williams In 2020

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:14 PM

Canadian Latifi to drive for Williams in 2020

Canadian Nicholas Latifi will drive for Williams next season, partnering lead driver George Russell, the team announced Thursday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Canadian Nicholas Latifi will drive for Williams next season, partnering lead driver George Russell, the team announced Thursday.

Latifi, 24, earned his spot after impressing the team during his stint as reserve driver this year, Williams said.

The Canadian, who replaces the departing Polish driver Roberto Kubica, is competing this season in Formula 2, a rung below F1, "winning multiple races" and ranked second in the drivers' championship, the team added.

"I look forward to the journey ahead with the team, and I am excited to make my Formula One debut at the Australian Grand Prix in 2020," he said.

Claire Williams, deputy team chief, said Williams were impressed with his Formula Two achievements.

"We look forward to him stepping up into this new role, as we look to fight our way back to the midfield," she said.

The British team is bottom of the constructors' championship after a poor season.

Lead driver Russell, 21, has failed to score a single point in 19 starts with only one race to go in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Related Topics

Poor Abu Dhabi Driver George Lead 2020 Race

Recent Stories

President of Turkmenistan will pay a working visit ..

10 minutes ago

Round table dedicated to the freedom of religion i ..

10 minutes ago

17 minutes ago

"It is big disappointment for country's enemies," ..

18 minutes ago

Israel demolishes homes of alleged Palestinian kil ..

20 minutes ago

NPM Group CEO wins ‘Female Leader of the Year’ ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.