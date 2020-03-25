UrduPoint.com
Canadian Olympic And Paralympic Committees Welcome 2020 Games Postponement

Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees Welcome 2020 Games Postponement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Paralympic Committee (CPC) welcome the decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic Games until next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the two sports bodies said in a joint press release on Tuesday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee earlier in the day announced the postponement of the 2020 Games to a date in 2021 amid the expanding novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The COC and CPC would like to thank President Thomas Bach, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee for this decision which continues to show their commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of athletes and the world community," the COC and CPC said in the joint statement.

A COC spokesperson told Sputnik that Canadian athletes' top priority remains their health, safety, and well-being and they are supportive of the decision.

