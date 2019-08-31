Canadian teen Andreescu to face Townsend in US Open last 16

Canadian 15th seed Bianca Andreescu advanced to the fourth round of the US Open on Saturday by defeating Danish 19th seed Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-4

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Canadian 15th seed Bianca Andreescu advanced to the fourth round of the US Open on Saturday by defeating Danish 19th seed Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-4.

The 19-year-old of Romanian heritage won the battle of the top-rated players remaining in her quarter of the draw after exits by Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova to book a last-16 date with US qualifier Taylor Townsend.