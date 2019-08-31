Canadian Teen Andreescu To Face Townsend In US Open Last 16
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 11:40 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Canadian 15th seed Bianca Andreescu advanced to the fourth round of the US Open on Saturday by defeating Danish 19th seed Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-4.
The 19-year-old of Romanian heritage won the battle of the top-rated players remaining in her quarter of the draw after exits by Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova to book a last-16 date with US qualifier Taylor Townsend.