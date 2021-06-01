UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadiens Stun Maple Leafs In Stanley Cup Playoffs Game Seven

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:40 AM

Canadiens stun Maple Leafs in Stanley Cup playoffs game seven

Los Angeles, June 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Carey price stopped 30 shots as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in game seven of the Stanley Cup playoffs first round on Monday, storming back to engineer one of the biggest comebacks in recent NHL history.

Corey Perry's power play goal off a deflection in the second period proved to be the winner as the Canadiens won largely thanks to Price's brilliant netminding.

"This is the best team game that we've played this season," Price said. "I thought we had a pretty good chance all series, and obviously when we won game five to get our second win we started gathering momentum, and we just kept at it and tried to keep that momentum going tonight." Price made a clutch save off Toronto's Zach Hyman with 2:46 left in the third to preserve the two-goal lead.

Just one minute later, Tyler Toffoli scored into an empty Toronto net to make it 3-0 and seal the win for the Habs, who set up game seven with successive overtime wins in games five and six.

The Canadiens advance to the second round to face the Winnipeg Jets.

There were no fans for game seven at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena because of pandemic restrictions still in effect in Canada.

Brendan Gallagher opened the scoring for visiting Montreal early in the second period, firing a shot through the legs of Maple Leaf netminder Jack Campbell.

"It's just tough," Campbell said. "I just think of how hard our team battled and for it to end on the worst goal of my career, it happened in a game seven. It's not acceptable. The team counts on me to be better, and I know I can be a lot better than that." The Leafs finally got on the scoreboard when William Nylander scored with 1:36 left in the third, but it was too little, too late for Toronto. The Leafs were the heavy favorites coming into the series, which was the first between the two storied Original Six rivals since 1979.

This marked just the second game seven between Montreal and Toronto, with the only other taking place in 1964.

All the pressure was on the Maple Leafs, who finished first in the North Division compared to the Habs, who placed fourth.

This latest playoff collapse is going to lead to plenty of soul searching in Toronto, who have not won a Stanley Cup since 1967, the longest drought of any NHL team.

Related Topics

Firing Canada Drought Winnipeg Toronto Stanley Lead Price Tyler All Best Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

22 minutes ago

Liquid assets up to AED486.58 bn in Q1&#039;21:Cen ..

8 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for all regional, internatio ..

8 hours ago

Emirates restarts flights to Venice, ups services ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

10 hours ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.