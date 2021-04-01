UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cancel Osaka's Olympic Torch Relay Leg Over Virus: Governor

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:41 PM

Cancel Osaka's Olympic torch relay leg over virus: governor

The Olympic torch relay leg in the city of Osaka should be cancelled over rising coronavirus infections, the region's governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Thursday

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Olympic torch relay leg in the city of Osaka should be cancelled over rising coronavirus infections, the region's governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Thursday.

The call comes with parts of Osaka prefecture and two other regions of Japan facing new coronavirus measures to tackle a spike in cases.

"I personally think the torch relay in Osaka city should be cancelled," Yoshimura told reporters.

"We'd like to start discussions with Osaka city and Tokyo 2020." Tokyo 2020 Games organisers said late Thursday they would delay announcing torchbearers and details of the Osaka prefecture segment of the relay, which had been scheduled for publication today.

"We will continue to hold close discussions with the Osaka prefectural authorities regarding the implementation of the Olympic Torch Relay, and strive to announce the outcome as soon as possible," they added.

Osaka city mayor Ichiro Matsui also backed the call for the relay to be cancelled there, according to local media.

"It's very unfortunate, but the torch relay should be cancelled," the Nikkei newspaper quoted him as saying.

The relay began on March 25 from Fukushima, with organisers hoping it will help build enthusiasm across Japan for the Games after a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is scheduled to travel through Osaka prefecture on April 13 and 14, starting in Sakai city and ending in Osaka city.

The governor of another region, Shimane prefecture, has also suggested he could call for the relay to skip his area if virus measures are not tightened.

Rules already require spectators lining the relay route to wear masks and avoid cheering, and the organisers have said legs could be cancelled if overcrowding occurs.

Coronavirus infections have been rising in Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi prefectures, with the government expected to announce new restrictions for the regions later Thursday, allowing officials there to require businesses to close early or face fines.

Parts of Japan were placed under a virus state of emergency earlier this year, with Tokyo and surrounding regions the last to lift the measures, on March 21.

There have been warnings that Japan is entering a fourth virus wave, even as preparation continues for the Tokyo Olympics, which are due to open on July 23.

Related Topics

Governor Fukushima Osaka Tokyo Japan March April July 2020 Olympics Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler attends signing of commercial agreement ..

41 seconds ago

MFNCA hosts webinar titled ‘50 Years of Empowerm ..

16 minutes ago

AQU hosts Jameela Al Qasimi to talk about her huma ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo delivers 50 million doses of COV ..

31 minutes ago

Oman reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.