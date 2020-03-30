UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

Canceled English Premier League May Be Played 'Behind Closed Doors' in Summer - Reports

The English Premier League, which was suspended until May due to the coronavirus pandemic, may be played out in June and July in isolated camps, The Independent newspaper on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The English Premier League, which was suspended until May due to the coronavirus pandemic, may be played out in June and July in isolated camps, The Independent newspaper on Monday.

According to the newspaper, the football authorities are discussing the possibility of holding the games in the central part of the country and in London "behind closed doors," as the idea of isolated camps seems to be the only way to finish the 2019-2020 season in light of outstanding financial concerns.

The newspaper also reported that it would be a "tv mega-event" in which the remaining 92 matches would be televised every day. In such a scenario, the players and their teams would be separated from their families and live in hotels to reduce the risk of infection. The tournament will have a strict coronavirus testing system.

To date, the United Kingdom has registered more than 19,500 cases of the disease and 1,228 fatalities.

