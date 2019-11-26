It is both legally and practically impossible to cancel the right of Russia's Yekaterinburg to host the 32nd Summer Universiade in 2023 in the wake of the recent World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) recommendations regarding Russia, as all contracts have already been signed, International University Sports Federation (FISU) President Oleg Matytsin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) It is both legally and practically impossible to cancel the right of Russia 's Yekaterinburg to host the 32nd Summer Universiade in 2023 in the wake of the recent World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) recommendations regarding Russia , as all contracts have already been signed, International University sports Federation (FISU) President Oleg Matytsin told Sputnik.

The FISU Executive Committee chose Yekaterinburg as the host city for the Universiade in July. On Monday, the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) suggested banning Russia from applying to international competitions for four years, allowing only "clean" Russian athletes to participate in international sporting events, and depriving the Russian team of their ability to compete in major tournaments.

"If we are talking about the recommendations that have been voiced, these are the recommendations of the CRC, and not the WADA Executive Committee's decision.

When there will be an official decision, then it is necessary to define a position. As for potential danger, even based on the WADA's words, I do not see it yet concerning the Universiade this is impossible both legally and practically [to take away the right to host the tournament]. The contracts were already signed a few months ago," Matytsin said.

According to the FISU president, active preparatory works are being conducted in Russia ahead of the 2023 Universiade. Matytsin added that canceling Russia's right to host the event would undermine the possible bidding procedure to choose a new host country. which makes the revocation process practically difficult.

WADA will review the CRC recommendations on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's status at the Executive Committee meeting on December 9.