Cancelled Olympic Freestyle Test Events Find Home In Kazakhstan

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:35 PM

Cancelled Olympic freestyle test events find home in Kazakhstan

The freestyle ski aerials and moguls world championships have found a new venue this season in Kazakhstan, after all 2022 Olympic test events in China were wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The freestyle ski aerials and moguls world championships have found a new venue this season in Kazakhstan, after all 2022 Olympic test events in China were wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

The international ski federation (FIS) and the Chinese authorities in December cancelled all Beijing test events scheduled this season "due to the development of the Covid-19 pandemic and health and safety measures".

The cancellations included the Freestyle, Freeski and Snowboard World Championships in Zhangjiakou on February 18-22.

On Friday FIS announced that the aerials and moguls events would be staged in the ski resort of Shymbulak, outside Almaty, on March 8-11.

They will be followed immediately by the World Cup finals in the two disciplines which had already been scheduled for Shymbulak on March 13-14.

More Stories From Sports

