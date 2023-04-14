UrduPoint.com

Cancer Sufferer Harrington Hopes To Realise Lifetime Ambition In National

Muhammad Rameez Published April 14, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Grand National could provide one of its trademark fairytale endings on Saturday when Irish trainer Jessica Harrington will strive to shrug off breast cancer to achieve her "lifetime ambition" with a horse appropriately bearing that name.

The 76-year-old has won a Cheltenham Gold Cup, a Champion Hurdle and the Champion Chase but conquering the fearsome 30 fences at Aintree and winning the world's most famous steeplechase has been her dream "since she was a child." Harrington has had very few National runners down the years, 66/1 outsider Magic of Light going closest when second in 2019.

Lifetime Ambition will face 39 rivals, including 26 from Ireland, among them last year's winner Noble Yeats.

There are others who would provide tearjerking stories.

Ain't That a Shame, to be ridden by Rachael Blackmore, and Gabbys Cross go for 2021 winning trainer Henry de Bromhead, whose 13-year-old son Jack was killed in a riding accident last September.

Welsh runner Our Power's part-owner 77-year-old Dai Walters has only just returned home from hospital where he has been since last November after a helicopter crash which also involved the horse's trainer Sam Thomas.

Victory for Harrington, though, would evoke memories of jockey Bob Champion's win on Aldaniti in 1981 after he had come through his own battle with cancer.

Harrington -- who will watch the race at home in Ireland "screaming at the television" as she does not want to risk getting a virus -- says there have been a "few bad days" and "tears" when she was diagnosed last October.

However, she is remarkably phlegmatic about the months since as caring for her 170 horses, of which up to 25 are jumpers, has continued.

"Being able to get up this morning and look at the scenery and horses - I am very, very lucky," she told AFP in a phone interview.

"The kids have been an enormous help but amazingly life went on as normal.

"I have sailed through chemotherapy and in fact I was saying 'bloody hell, everyone says chemo is so bad but I can still do a day's work after a session.'"

