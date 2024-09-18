Candidates for WSF president, VP announced

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) World Squash Federation (WSF) has published the list of candidates for President and Vice President, who will stand for election at the WSF Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Hong Kong, China on December 14, 2024.

A total of seven candidates are standing for election, said a press release.

Incumbent President Zena Wooldridge (ENG) is standing unopposed, while six candidates are standing for two vacant Vice President positions, with Karim Darwish (EGY) not seeking a second term and Pablo Serna (COL) reaching the term limit after completing two terms.

Incumbent Vice Presidents Susan Devoy (NZL) and Debendranath Sarangi (IND) will remain in post. All terms of service will begin from December 14, 2024.

The full list of candidates standing for election in the 56th WSF AGM is as follows- WSF President: Zena Wooldridge (ENG) (incumbent).

WSF Vice President: Rosie Barry (IRE), Nour El Tayeb (EGY), GM Quamrul islam (BGD), David Mui (HKG), Boye Oyerinde (NGA) and Marshall Pagon (USA).