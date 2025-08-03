Open Menu

Candyland U17 Football Trials Underway

Muhammad Rameez Published August 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Candyland U17 football trials underway

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Under the banner of Candyland, U17 football trials are currently being conducted across the country, aimed at finding young football talent in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has commended Candyland’s consistent efforts and long-term vision for the promotion of football at the youth level. Talented players identified through Candyland trials will be referred to the PFF’s official national U-17 trials, said a press release.

The national trials will be conducted by coaches appointed by the PFF.

Players who perform exceptionally well in these national trials, will be selected for the National U17 training camp. The goal of this initiative is to form a competitive national squad that will represent Pakistan at the upcoming SAFF U17 Boys’ Championship, scheduled to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The final squad for the tournament will be selected by the PFF’s technical team based on players performing exceptionally during the camp.

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Moha ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..

7 hours ago
 UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dh ..

UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..

9 hours ago
 ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishi ..

ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..

10 hours ago
 SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, ente ..

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment

11 hours ago
 UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of G ..

UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..

11 hours ago
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in ..

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025

11 hours ago
 ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certific ..

ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector

14 hours ago
 BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PK ..

BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PKR 1.44 BILLION

14 hours ago
 44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaz ..

44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid

15 hours ago
 Dubai welcomes 9.88 million international visitors ..

Dubai welcomes 9.88 million international visitors in H1 2025, up 6% Y-o-Y

15 hours ago
 UAE delivers 65 tonness of medical supplies to Gaz ..

UAE delivers 65 tonness of medical supplies to Gaza in cooperation with WHO

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports