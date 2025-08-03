Candyland U17 football trials underway

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Under the banner of Candyland, U17 football trials are currently being conducted across the country, aimed at finding young football talent in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has commended Candyland’s consistent efforts and long-term vision for the promotion of football at the youth level. Talented players identified through Candyland trials will be referred to the PFF’s official national U-17 trials, said a press release.

The national trials will be conducted by coaches appointed by the PFF.

Players who perform exceptionally well in these national trials, will be selected for the National U17 training camp. The goal of this initiative is to form a competitive national squad that will represent Pakistan at the upcoming SAFF U17 Boys’ Championship, scheduled to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The final squad for the tournament will be selected by the PFF’s technical team based on players performing exceptionally during the camp.