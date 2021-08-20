UrduPoint.com

Canelo To Fight Plant In November For Undisputed Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 09:20 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Mexico's Saul "Canelo" Alvarez said Thursday he will fight unbeaten American Caleb Planet for the undisputed world super middleweight boxing crown on November 6 in Las Vegas.

The showdown will see Alvarez defend his World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization crowns against International Boxing Federation champion Plant.

"This Nov 6th we'll put mexican boxing on top," Alvarez tweeted. "Going for the missing belt!"Alvarez, 56-1 with two drawn and 38 knockouts, seeks his eighth win in a row.

He beat Britain's Callum Smith by unanimous decision in December 2020 for the WBA and WBC crowns and added the WBO title three months ago by beating Britain's Billy Joe Saunders.

Plant, 21-0 with 12 knockouts, won the IBF crown by defeating Venezuelan Jose Uzcategui by unanimous decision in January 2019. He has defended it three times since then, most recently beating countryman Caleb Truax by unanimous decision in January.

