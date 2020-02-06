Canizares sets pace at pioneering Australia golf tournament

Spain's Alejandro Canizares blitzed a nine-under-par 63 to top the leaderboard among the men Thursday while in-form Swede Madelene Sagstrom shared the women's spoils at an innovative tournament in Australia

The Vic Open is the only event in the world with male and female fields teeing off, in alternate groups, on the same course and for equal prize money.

It has been running as a dual event for seven years.

But the tournament took on added significance last year with the European Tour and the US-based LPGA Tour jointly sanctioning it for the first time, with prize money significantly boosted.

Played at the 13th Beach Golf Links south of Melbourne, Canizares fired 10 birdies to one bogey in his 63 to be two ahead of a chasing pack of four Australians -- Matt Griffin, Travis Smyth, Jake McLeod and Justin Warren.