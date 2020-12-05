UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cannavaro On Brink Of Exit Again At China's Guangzhou

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 09:30 AM

Cannavaro on brink of exit again at China's Guangzhou

Shanghai, Dec 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Fabio Cannavaro's reign at Guangzhou Evergrande appears to be all but over after the eight-time Chinese Super League champions ended the season under the Italian without silverware.

The most successful team in recent Chinese football history were dumped out of the Asian Champions League in the group stage Friday, compounding a poor campaign by their standards.

Soon after, Evergrande said that they were changing their structure so that a general manager will have "main responsibility" instead of the head coach.

In a subsequent announcement, also on the club's website, it said that veteran international midfielder Zheng Zhi will be general manager.

There was no mention of the 47-year-old Cannavaro, who guided Evergrande to the CSL title last year, but his head coach post appears to now have no power.

Chinese media speculated that a stumbling block to sacking Cannavaro outright is compensation. The 2006 World Cup-winning captain reportedly has two years left on his 12-million-euro-a-year deal.

Now in his second stint as Evergrande coach, Cannavaro has been in charge since November 2017.

But despite him taking them to an eighth CSL crown last year, some fans have never been convinced by the Italian as a manager.

In October last year, following a poor run of results, the former Real Madrid and Juventus defender was similarly moved aside for the 40-year-old Zheng, who is a player/assistant to Cannavaro.

On that occasion, Cannavaro was ordered to attend "corporate culture training" but he returned after a stint away to lead Evergrande to the title.

If Cannavaro is sacked this time, it will be his second dismissal following a failed spell at the club in 2014-2015.

Cannavaro's team, led by the Brazilian midfielders Anderson Talisca and Paulinho, surrendered their CSL crown last month with defeat over two legs to Jiangsu Suning.

A weakened team went out in the second round of the Chinese FA Cup and their Asian Champions League title assault ended when Suwon Bluewings beat Vissel Kobe in the final group-stage game on Friday.

Guangzhou won the continent's top club competition in 2013 under Cannavaro's mentor Marcello Lippi.

They replicated that success two years later when Brazilian Luiz Felipe Scolari was coach.

Related Topics

Football World Poor China Guangzhou Kobe Suwon Lead Anderson October November 2017 Post Media All Top Asia Real Madrid Coach Juventus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leads innovation in $546 bn global smart citie ..

9 hours ago

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

9 hours ago

Trudeau Refuses to Comment on Reports US, Huawei C ..

9 hours ago

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

9 hours ago

PDM launched to protect corruption of its leaders: ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.