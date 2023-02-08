“Cannot wait to be back,” Erin Holland excited to return to Pakistan for HBL PSL 8

(@Abdulla99267510)

Erin is among the list of commentators recently announced by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the mega event.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2023) Erin Holland, the Australian cricket presenter, is quite excited to return to Pakistan for HBL PSL 8th edition which is due to start on February 13 and March 19.

Erin Holland is admired by the Pakistani fans for her amazing dress sense during her last visit to Pakistan. She is wife of Australian cricketer Ben Cutting and remained part of the tournament.

Taking to Twitter, she said, “Cannot wait to be back,”.

Erin’s husband Ben Cutting will play for Karachi Kings for PSL 8.

Alan Wilkins, Bazid Khan, Danny Morrison, Daren Ganga, Dominic Cork, Mark Butcher, Nick Knight, Sana Mir, Sikandar Bakht, Simon Doull, Urooj Mumtaz, Vernon Philander and Waqar Younis are the other commentators in English while Marina Iqbal and Tariq Saeed are commentators for urdu.