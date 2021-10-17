UrduPoint.com

Canter Closing In On Maiden Win At Andalucia Masters

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 12:41 AM

Canter closing in on maiden win at Andalucia Masters

Laurie Canter is in sight of his first professional tournament victory after the Englishman finished three shots clear at the Andalucia Masters on Saturday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Laurie Canter is in sight of his first professional tournament victory after the Englishman finished three shots clear at the Andalucia Masters on Saturday.

Canter's compatriot Matthew Fitzpatrick is his closest challenger on four under par at Valderrama, one shot ahead of American David Lipsky, who equalled the lowest ever round at the event with a 64.

A brilliant putt on the final green gave Canter his eighth birdie of the day and a score of 67 for seven under overall while Fitzpatrick had to battle for a par on the 18th to post 70.

"The golf course doesn't give you loads," said Canter.

"Although, as we all know, there's opportunities to drop shots here.

"I think what it means is I can go out tomorrow and play how I have these last couple of days. The score I end up on will be competitive, I think. That gives me a lot of confidence going in.

"The course is asking a lot of different challenges and you can't dwell when it goes against you. I'm trying to stay as level as I can and I'm doing a good job."Austrian Bernd Wiesberger was at two under alongside Min Woo Lee, Frenchman Romain Langasque, Italian Renato Paratore and Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg.

Related Topics

Job David Sweden Post Event All Loads Limited

Recent Stories

Macron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian ..

Macron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian Protesters as 'Inexcusable' - ..

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit up 30% in f ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit up 30% in first 9 months of 2021

16 minutes ago
 PIA Boy Scouts' contingent visits Dr AQ Khan's gra ..

PIA Boy Scouts' contingent visits Dr AQ Khan's grave, offers Fateha

4 minutes ago
 Senior Russian Diplomat to Visit Damascus on Satur ..

Senior Russian Diplomat to Visit Damascus on Saturday - Embassy Source

11 minutes ago
 UN urges respect for ceasefire called by C.Africa ..

UN urges respect for ceasefire called by C.Africa president

11 minutes ago
 Senior Russian Diplomat to Visit Damascus on Satur ..

Senior Russian Diplomat to Visit Damascus on Saturday - Embassy Source

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.