UrduPoint.com

Canucks Set To Hire Boudreau As New Coach After Green Axing, Reports

Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 10:40 AM

Canucks set to hire Boudreau as new coach after Green axing, reports

Los Angeles, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The Vancouver Canucks have fired head coach Travis Green after a disappointing start to the season which sees them in last place in the Pacific Division standings, US media reported on Sunday night.

The Canucks, who are below the expansion Seattle Kraken in the Western Conference standings, plan to replace Green with former Anaheim Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau, US sports broadcaster ESPN said.

Vancouver lost 4-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday dropping them to 8-15-2. They now have 18 points, just two ahead of the Arizona Coyotes, who are last in the Western Conference.

The Canucks started the season by losing six of their first nine contests.

The 50-year-old Green was in his fifth season as Vancouver's coach. He would leave with a record of 133-147-34.

Green guided the Canucks to the playoffs once when they reached the second-round in 2019-20. In May, the team rewarded Green with a two-year contract extension.

This would be Boudreau's fourth stop as an NHL coach, after stints in Anaheim, Washington and Minnesota.

Boudreau was fired by Minnesota in February 2020, after a 27-23-7 start to the 2019-20 season. In all, Boudreau has coached 984 NHL games, with a 567-302-115 record.

Related Topics

Sports Washington Vancouver Pittsburgh Seattle February May Sunday 2020 Media All Coach

Recent Stories

UAE Press: The Middle East needs digital medicine

UAE Press: The Middle East needs digital medicine

41 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 265.13 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 265.13 million

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th December 2021

2 hours ago
 Thailand celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 ..

Thailand celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai with ‘Smile Parade’ ..

8 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates contribution of its 30, ..

Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates contribution of its 30,000-strong volunteer workforce ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.