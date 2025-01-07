Cape Town Test: Shan Masood Breaks 27-year Old Record On South African Soil
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 07, 2025 | 05:24 PM
Shan Masood stands out with a remarkable century as he scores145 runs, Babar Azam contributes 81 runs while Agha Salman adds 48 runs
CAPE TOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2025) Pakistan Captain Shan Masood broke a 27-year old record in the second Test match against South Africa.
Although, South Africa completed a 2-0 clean sweep of the Test series, Pakistan set record on soil of the hosts.
South Africa posted a massive first-innings total of 615 runs while Pakistan was bowled out for 194 in their first innings.
Following the follow-on, Pakistan managed to score 478 runs in their second innings and took a lead of 57 runs.
Shan Masood stood out with a remarkable century as he scored 145 runs. Babar Azam contributed 81 runs while Agha Salman added 48 runs.
Pakistan players could not save the match as South Africa comfortably chased the target of 58 runs without losing a wicket.
Shan Masood’s innings of 145 runs broke the 27-year-old record for the highest individual score by a Pakistani batter in a Test match on South African soil.
Shan surpassed former Pakistani all-rounder Azhar Mahmood’s record of 136 runs, scored against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1998.
Besides it, Shan Masood became the first Pakistani captain to score a Test century in South Africa.
Before this, Salim Malik held the record for the highest score by a Pakistani captain on South African soil, scoring 99 runs in January 1995.
