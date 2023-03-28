UrduPoint.com

Capital Police Appoint Cricketer Haris Rauf As Good Ambassador

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 28, 2023 | 07:51 PM

The Islamabad police also make the player as honorary deputy superintendent of police.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2023) The Islamabad Police on Tuesday appointed cricketer Haris Rauf as a goodwill ambassador and honorary deputy superintendent of police (DSP) during a special ceremony held on Tuesday.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, conferred the deputy superintendent badges on the right-arm pacer, and a clip shared by the official handle of the Islamabad police shows Haris donning a police uniform and mingling with top officials of the Islamabad Capital Police.

Haris shared pictures from the event, expressing his honour at being appointed as a goodwill ambassador for the Islamabad police and his pride at being able to wear the uniform of heroes who lay their lives on the line of duty.

Considered one of the top pacers of Team Green, Haris Rauf has produced multiple match-winning spells since his debut, with 72 T20I wickets and 30 ODI wickets under his belt.

