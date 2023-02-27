Capital Premier League will start from Mar 14

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Wheelchair cricket Council will hold Capital Premier League 2023 from March 14 at Diamond Cricket Ground Islamabad.

Four teams - Murree Hawks, Islamabad Kings, Pindi Warlords and Margala Tigers will participate in the event, said a press release.

More than 50 players from across the country including national, international and Asian champion players will be seen in the action in the three-day event.